Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 674 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $486.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

