Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

RTX opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

