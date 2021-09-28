Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $447.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.