Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 421,720 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 626,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.