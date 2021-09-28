Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after buying an additional 170,899 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

