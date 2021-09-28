Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average is $239.33. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

