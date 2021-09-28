Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)’s stock price rose 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Gusbourne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28.

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

