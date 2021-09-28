Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $8.53 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.53 million and $108,326.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00345908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,928,203 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

