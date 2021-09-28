Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.40. Guild shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 7,340 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $860.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

