Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 12,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,018. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

