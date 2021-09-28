GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Financial Contrast

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.20 $2.35 billion $0.61 29.44

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 9.99% 34.73% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

América Móvil beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

