Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Green Dot by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

NYSE GDOT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock worth $525,755. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

