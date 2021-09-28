Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,416 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 106.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

