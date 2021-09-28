Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,482 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

