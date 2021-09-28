Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,944 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

