Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 19,456 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of TransUnion worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

