Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 134,434 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,434 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.