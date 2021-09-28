Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,858 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.