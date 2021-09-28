Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Domo were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

