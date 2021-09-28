Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

