Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,789 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,069,000.

SCHA stock opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

