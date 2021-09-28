Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

