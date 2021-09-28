Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

