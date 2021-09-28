Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,264 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $5,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $835,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

