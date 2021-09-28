Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Align Technology by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $701.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $694.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

