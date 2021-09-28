Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,673 shares of company stock worth $5,997,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.