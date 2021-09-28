Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 70,645 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 214,968 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

TEX opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.