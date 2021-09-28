Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

