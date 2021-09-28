Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

