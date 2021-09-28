Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,671 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 521,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $6,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

