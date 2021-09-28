Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 377.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $912,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $585,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $170.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

