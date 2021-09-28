Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

