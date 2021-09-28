Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

