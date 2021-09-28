Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.