Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,099 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

