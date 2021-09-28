Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 13,612 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

