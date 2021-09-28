Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 83,287 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

