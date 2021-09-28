Gran Colombia Gold Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTC:TPRFF)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TPRFF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 64,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,544. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

