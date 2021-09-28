Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTC:TPRFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,544. Gran Colombia Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

