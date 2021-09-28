Goose Finance (EGG) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $618,409.11 and $55,845.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

