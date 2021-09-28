Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.88

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 51705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $32,726,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

