GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.75

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.75 and last traded at $217.35, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNNDY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.29. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.49.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

