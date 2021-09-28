Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $429.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

