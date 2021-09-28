Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Sunday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Global Value Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

