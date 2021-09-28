Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.12

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.12 and traded as high as C$23.77. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 293,661 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

