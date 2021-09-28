Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.