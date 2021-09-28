GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GeoPark by 126.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 112,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

