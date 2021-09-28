Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.36 on Friday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

