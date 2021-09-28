Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Cap of $384,431.25

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $384,431.25 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

