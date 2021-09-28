Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 72,200 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 72,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$60,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,086 shares in the company, valued at C$253,815.50.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

